Women's T20 Challenge News
Jahanara shines as Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets
Velocity have defeated Supernovas by 5 wickets in the first match of the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge which is also called Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangla
Women's T20 Challenge schedule announced, two Bangladeshi set to play
BCCI announced the schedule and the squads for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge which will be played between three teams. The tournament kicks-off on November 4.After arranging t
Two Bangladeshi cricketers to participate in Women's IPL 2020
Women's T20 Challenge, a Twenty20 cricket tournament established by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2018 which is also called the Women's IPL. The 2020 Women's
Velocity lose in the final despite Jahanara's superb performance
Fast bowler Jahanara Alam was outstanding with the ball against Supernovas. However, her side Velocity lost in the final of the Women's T20 challenge.In the Women's T20 challenge f
Velocity pick Jahanara Alam in Women's T20 challenge
Bangladesh fast bowler Jahanara Alam is the only player from Bangladesh, who is set to play in Women's T20 challenge in India.Women's cricket is rising day by day and the Women's T