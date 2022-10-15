
Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 News
thumb

India crash Sri Lanka in Women's T20 Asia Cup final to win seventh title

India have won the final of theWomen’s T20 Asia Cup easily beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Sunday (October14) in Sylhet. With the victory, they secured the title for the seventh

thumb

Sharing Player of the Match award was an instant decision, says Inoka Ranaweera

It is not only AchiniKulasuriya's sportsmanship is hailed but another Sri Lankan woman player alsowon the hearts of the fans on Thursday. The 36-year-old slow left-armspinner Inoka

thumb

Sri Lanka cricketer Achini Kulasuriya avoids 'mankading' in Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-final

Sri Lanka's right-arm slow mediumpacer Achini Kulasuriya didn't do what India's Deepti Sharma did a few weeksago.On Thursday, the 32-year oldAchini had a chance to run out the non-

thumb

Shashikala Siriwardene has 'no regrets' losing her record

Former Sri Lankan women's captainShashikala Siriwardene has ‘no regrets’ on losing her country's record of bestbowling figures in an innings. On Saturday, the 27-year-oldMalsha She

thumb

Sri Lanka confirm semi-final spot defeating Bangladesh in rain-hit match

Sri Lanka have beaten Bangladeshby 3 runs in the rain-affected Women’s T20 Asia Cup match on Monday (October10) in Sylhet. The Tigresses came very close to victory but could not ab

thumb

Shafali shines as India take easy 59-run win against Bangladesh

Bangladesh lost to India by ahuge margin of 59 runs in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Saturday (October 8)in Sylhet.India won the toss and decided tobat. The two Indian openers Sm

thumb

Nida Dar's all-round performance gives Pakistan emphatic win against India

India and Pakistan faced eachother in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. Pakistan defeatedIndia by 13 runs in a thrilling match in Sylhet on Friday (October 7).Pakista

thumb

Fariha Trisna's hat-trick gives Bangladesh 88-run victory against Malaysia

Bangladesh women's team defeatedthe Malaysia women's team by a huge margin of 88 runs in the ongoing Women'sAsia Cup. With this victory, the Tigers won their second match in thetou

thumb

Thailand stun Pakistan in Women's T20 Asia Cup

The Thailand women's team haspicked up their first win in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup by defeating strong Pakistanwomen’s team by 4 wickets in their third match of the Women's Asia Cu

thumb

When we win, no questions arise: Salma Khatun

Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by 9wickets in their second match in the Women's Asia Cup today. All-rounder SalmaKhatun says that the day was not Bangladesh's as they were defeated by

thumb

Bangladesh suffer 9-wicket defeat against Pakistan

Bangladesh have succumbed to a miserabledefeat of 9 wickets against Pakistan in the 5th match of the Women’sT20 Asia Cup on Monday (October 3) in Sylhet. After being sent to bat fi

thumb

Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz congratulates her mother for making debut as umpire

Pakistan's Saleema Imtiaz was incharge of the umpire in the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup match between Indiaand Sri Lanka yesterday (October 1), on field number 2 of the SylhetInte

