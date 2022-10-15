Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 News
India crash Sri Lanka in Women's T20 Asia Cup final to win seventh title
India have won the final of theWomen’s T20 Asia Cup easily beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Sunday (October14) in Sylhet. With the victory, they secured the title for the seventh
Sharing Player of the Match award was an instant decision, says Inoka Ranaweera
It is not only AchiniKulasuriya's sportsmanship is hailed but another Sri Lankan woman player alsowon the hearts of the fans on Thursday. The 36-year-old slow left-armspinner Inoka
Sri Lanka cricketer Achini Kulasuriya avoids 'mankading' in Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-final
Sri Lanka's right-arm slow mediumpacer Achini Kulasuriya didn't do what India's Deepti Sharma did a few weeksago.On Thursday, the 32-year oldAchini had a chance to run out the non-
Shashikala Siriwardene has 'no regrets' losing her record
Former Sri Lankan women's captainShashikala Siriwardene has ‘no regrets’ on losing her country's record of bestbowling figures in an innings. On Saturday, the 27-year-oldMalsha She
Sri Lanka confirm semi-final spot defeating Bangladesh in rain-hit match
Sri Lanka have beaten Bangladeshby 3 runs in the rain-affected Women’s T20 Asia Cup match on Monday (October10) in Sylhet. The Tigresses came very close to victory but could not ab
Shafali shines as India take easy 59-run win against Bangladesh
Bangladesh lost to India by ahuge margin of 59 runs in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Saturday (October 8)in Sylhet.India won the toss and decided tobat. The two Indian openers Sm
Nida Dar's all-round performance gives Pakistan emphatic win against India
India and Pakistan faced eachother in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. Pakistan defeatedIndia by 13 runs in a thrilling match in Sylhet on Friday (October 7).Pakista
Fariha Trisna's hat-trick gives Bangladesh 88-run victory against Malaysia
Bangladesh women's team defeatedthe Malaysia women's team by a huge margin of 88 runs in the ongoing Women'sAsia Cup. With this victory, the Tigers won their second match in thetou
Thailand stun Pakistan in Women's T20 Asia Cup
The Thailand women's team haspicked up their first win in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup by defeating strong Pakistanwomen’s team by 4 wickets in their third match of the Women's Asia Cu
When we win, no questions arise: Salma Khatun
Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by 9wickets in their second match in the Women's Asia Cup today. All-rounder SalmaKhatun says that the day was not Bangladesh's as they were defeated by
Bangladesh suffer 9-wicket defeat against Pakistan
Bangladesh have succumbed to a miserabledefeat of 9 wickets against Pakistan in the 5th match of the Women’sT20 Asia Cup on Monday (October 3) in Sylhet. After being sent to bat fi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz congratulates her mother for making debut as umpire
Pakistan's Saleema Imtiaz was incharge of the umpire in the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup match between Indiaand Sri Lanka yesterday (October 1), on field number 2 of the SylhetInte