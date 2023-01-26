
Women's IPL 2023 News
thumb

Record-breaking Women's IPL Teams Auction for BCCI

The first-ever Women's IPL hasreceived tremendous response. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)on Wednesday finalized the five franchises for the Women’s Premier Leagu

thumb

Viacom18 wins 'Women's IPL' media rights, BCCI to get INR 7.09 crore per match

The auction for the broadcastingrights of the Women's IPL was held in Mumbai. India's Viacom18 has bought thebroadcasting rights of the Women's IPL for five years. Viacom18 will pa

thumb

Inaugural Women's IPL likely to commence on March 3

ThefirstseasonoftheWomen'sIPL(IndianPremierLeague)isexpectedtorunfromMarch3 toMarch26. BCCIhasyettofinalizethedates, but ithassettheWIPLtobeginaweekafterthe2023Women'sT20WorldCupfi

