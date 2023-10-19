Women's IPL News
Franchises keep 60 players, release 29 for next season of Women's IPL
In preparation for the 2024season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), the Gujarat Giants released 11players, but the Delhi Capitals, who finished as runners-up in the firstedition
WBBL stars take trophy over 1000ft to mark mew heights for WBBL
In a one-of-a-kind celebration,Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, recently elevated the league to new heights, in aunique way. The dynamic duo embarked on a unique adventure, taking the
Record-breaking Women's IPL Teams Auction for BCCI
The first-ever Women's IPL hasreceived tremendous response. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)on Wednesday finalized the five franchises for the Women’s Premier Leagu
Viacom18 wins 'Women's IPL' media rights, BCCI to get INR 7.09 crore per match
The auction for the broadcastingrights of the Women's IPL was held in Mumbai. India's Viacom18 has bought thebroadcasting rights of the Women's IPL for five years. Viacom18 will pa
Two Bangladeshi cricketers to participate in Women's IPL 2020
Women's T20 Challenge, a Twenty20 cricket tournament established by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2018 which is also called the Women's IPL. The 2020 Women's