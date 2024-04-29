
Cricket Australia decides WBBL future

In order to align the Women's BigBash League (WBBL) with the men's 10-round tournament, the number of matches will becut by 16. On Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) is likely to unve

Harmanpreet Kaur highlights importance of WBBL in development of global women cricket

During her media interaction,Indian cricket sensation Harmanpreet Kaur spoke enthusiastically about theimpact of the WBBL on the development of women's cricket globally. "WBBLis pr

Franchise cricket is not all about money: Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu, one of themost well-known women's all-rounders in Sri Lanka, believes that playingfranchise cricket is not just about the money but also about gaining newexper

Grace Harris hits a massive six with broken bat in WBBL 2023

During the Women's Big BashLeague (WBBL) match between the Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers, whichtook place on Saturday at North Sydney Oval, Grace Harris of the Brisbane Hea

Sydney Thunder announce Heather Knight as captain for WBBL

Heather Knight, the currentcaptain of England, will take over as captain of the Sydney Thunder for theWomen's Big Bash League this year. Her predecessor, Rachael Haynes, hasretired

Adelaide Strikers win maiden WBBL title

Adelaide Strikers have claimedtheir first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title defeating the tournamentfavorite Sydney Sixers by 10 runs on Saturday (November 25) in Sydney.Batting

Australia woman cricketer Emily Smith banned for Instagram post

Cricket Australia (CA) has banned Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) cricketer Emily Smith for breaking the anti-corruption policy by posting team line-up on Instagram about an hour be

