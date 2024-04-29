Women's Big Bash League News
Cricket Australia decides WBBL future
In order to align the Women's BigBash League (WBBL) with the men's 10-round tournament, the number of matches will becut by 16. On Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) is likely to unve
Harmanpreet Kaur highlights importance of WBBL in development of global women cricket
During her media interaction,Indian cricket sensation Harmanpreet Kaur spoke enthusiastically about theimpact of the WBBL on the development of women's cricket globally. "WBBLis pr
Franchise cricket is not all about money: Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu, one of themost well-known women's all-rounders in Sri Lanka, believes that playingfranchise cricket is not just about the money but also about gaining newexper
Grace Harris hits a massive six with broken bat in WBBL 2023
During the Women's Big BashLeague (WBBL) match between the Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers, whichtook place on Saturday at North Sydney Oval, Grace Harris of the Brisbane Hea
Sydney Thunder announce Heather Knight as captain for WBBL
Heather Knight, the currentcaptain of England, will take over as captain of the Sydney Thunder for theWomen's Big Bash League this year. Her predecessor, Rachael Haynes, hasretired
Adelaide Strikers win maiden WBBL title
Adelaide Strikers have claimedtheir first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title defeating the tournamentfavorite Sydney Sixers by 10 runs on Saturday (November 25) in Sydney.Batting
Australia woman cricketer Emily Smith banned for Instagram post
Cricket Australia (CA) has banned Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) cricketer Emily Smith for breaking the anti-corruption policy by posting team line-up on Instagram about an hour be