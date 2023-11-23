withdraw News
England All-rounder Ben Stokes withdraws from IPL 2024
England Test captain Ben Stokes, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has opted out of the 2024 edition citing his workload and fitness concern
Rashid Khan pull out of BBL 13 due to back injury
The Adelaide Strikers have been rocked by the news that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming Season 13 of the Big Bash League due to a back injury re
Harry Brook withdraws from the BBL-13
England star Harry Brook withdraw from the tournament due to his increased international commitments, having been second choice for the Melbourne Stars in the overseas draft.Melbou
Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan pull out from BBL draft
The upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft has suffered a setback as two prominent players, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies, have
Ambati Rayudu, Blessing Muzarabani leave CPL 2023 due to personal reasons
Veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu has cut short his stint with the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) due to personal reasons. He recently became the se
Rayudu withdraws from MLC 2023 as BCCI reconsiders situation of retired players
Ambati Rayudu has withdrawn from the squad of major league cricket team Texas Super Kings (TSK) for "personal reasons" for their inaugural season.The Texas Super Kings (TSK) suffer
Shakib Al Hasan leaves PSL due to family emergency
Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan will be unavailable for Peshawar Zalmi's remaining PSL 8 games.Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan was forced to leave the squad to attend a f
PSL 8: Kamran Akmal step down as national selection committees
Former Test cricketer Kamran Akmal has retired from the national selection committees to continue his involvement with the local news channel during the Pakistan Super League (PSL)
Moeen Ali withdraws from PSL 8 to focus on World Cup
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has decided to withdraw from the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to focus on this year's ICC World Cup.England star all-rou
Shaheen Shah Afridi withdraw from Bangladesh Premier League
Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has withdrawn from the current Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to continue his knee rehabilitation.Pakistani top player Shaheen Shah Afridi has deci
Milne withdraws from NZ ODI series against Pakistan and India
Fast bowler Adam Milne has been dropped from New Zealand's upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan and India, the Black Caps announced on Monday.The Blackcaps
ECB withdraws Harry Brook from the SA20 league
The England Board of Directors have decided to ban Harry Brook from the next SA20-T20 competition in South Africa.Harry Brook has been withdrawn from the upcoming South African T20