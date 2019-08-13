Winnipeg Hawks News
Winnipeg Hawks claim Global T20 Canada 2019 title in Super Over thriller
The second edition final of the Global T20 League turned out to be moment's thriller that saw Winnipeg Hawks eclipsing reigning champions Vancouver Knights to clinch the title at t
Final schedule and fixture of Global T20 League, Canada
The first Global T20 League in Canada is going to commence from 28th of June, 2018. The league authorities have managed to succumb big stars of world cricket in their initial ventu