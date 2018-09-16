Winning moment News
Watch: Bangladesh winning moments against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh have made a solid start to their Asia Cup campaign by thrashing Sri Lanka by 137 runs in Group B at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. [হাইলাইটস: বাংলাদেশ- শ্রীলংকা, এ
Watch final moments of ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Pakistan have lifted their first-ever Champions Trophy title as they beat India by 180 runs in the Final of 2017 edition at The Oval in London. [দেখুন এই ম্যাচের ফুল স্কোরকার্ড]Ind
Watch winning moment, Ban vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2017
Magnificent Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad have taken Bangladesh to a memorable victory against New Zealand in the ninth match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Swalec Stadium
Watch winning moment of Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Tri series
The team Tigers sealed the first ever away victory against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin and thus has been escalated at the number six posi
Watch Bangladesh first Test victory in 2005
Anyone remember the legend of the brave heart -- Robert the Bruce, the man who failed on six occasions miserably but went for a seventh try of fortune to obtain the possession of S
Watch first ever test winning moment vs England
Bangladesh have just defeated visiting England by a huge margin of 108 runs in the second and last Test at the Sher – E – Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and leveled the series. M
Watch winning moment Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI
Bangladesh have started the Rocket ODI series by beating Afghanistan by a narrow margin of 7 runs in the first ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Sund