Windies vs India 2017 News
Brathwaite and his men fined for slow over-rate
Windies players have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the one-off Twenty20 International against India at Sabina Park on Sunday.Match Referee David Boon imposed t
Kohli showers praise on Rahane
Indian skipper Virat Kohli showered praise on Ajinkya Rahane, citing he gives Team India the leverage of adding an extra bowler in the side. Kohli said the role which Rahane plays
Rahane shines as India beat Windies by 105 Runs
[caption id="attachment_80013" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Rahane shines as India beat West Indies by 105 Runs[/caption]Brilliant opening partnership between Ajinkya Rahane an
Rain ruins the opener between Windies and India
Rain has the final laugh as the first match of the ongoing ODI series between hosts Windies and India has been abandoned.Having asked to bat first at Queen's Park Oval, the Indian