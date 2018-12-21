Windies vs Bangladesh 2018 News
Watch: Liton's 60 runs in 2nd T20I against Windies
After a disastrous performance in the first T20I, the hosts crawled back in the second T20I to level the series at the Mirpur Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.[caption id="a
'Mashrafe brought positive vibe'
Tamim Iqbal has admitted that Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's arrival changed the context of Bangladesh dressing room which then helped Tigers win ODI series over Windies.[caption id="attac
Watch: Russell’s 111 metres long monster six
Shakib credits Florida's 12th man
Shakib Al Hasan has thanked all the Bangladeshi fans who supported the Tigers in Florida, where Bangladesh sealed T20I series over the Windies by 2-1.[caption id="attachment_101990
Liton Das proves his worth one more time
In the Test series against Windies where Bangladesh suffered an embarrassing Test defeat, Liton Das was the only batsman who scored some runs and looked in good touch.Despite being
Bangladesh win T20I series in Florida
With the monstrous batting display of Liton Das and a superb bowling effort from the bowlers, Bangladesh have won the third T20I and the series 2-1 in Florida.After winning the tos
Bangladesh bat first in series decider
Bangladesh have chosen to bat first in their last match of Caribbean and United States of America tour. Tigers are eyeing a T20I series victory after levelling the series 1-1 in th
Bangladesh square T20I series
Bangladesh have registered a thrilling victory of 12 runs and squared the 3-match T20I series by 1-1 against Windies.After asking to bat first, the visitors put a total of 171 for
Watch Bangladesh winning moment against Windies in 2nd T20I
Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal star as Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs in 2nd T20I to level the series at Lauderhill in Florida. Batting first Bangladesh put 171 for 5 in t
Preview: Bangladesh look to bounce back in Florida
After a successful ODI series, Bangladesh have failed to change their gear in the T20 format. The visitors suffered a 7-wicket defeat in the first T20I and now they are in a do or
Fans in Florida will be a motivating factor for us: Shakib
Bangladesh and West Indies are all set to lock horns in USA's Florida and the captain of Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan believes the amount of Bangladeshi fans in Florida will boost th
Windies bowl first in T20I opener
Windies have chosen to bowl first in the first of the three T20 Internationals against Bangladesh at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.[caption id="attachment_101770" align="alignc