West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
West Indies will take on New Zealand in the second ODI on Friday (19 August). The side, led by Nicholas Pooran, finally ended their nine-game losing streak when they beat New Zeala
Babar Azam overtake Virat Kohli to hit another ODI milestone
The all-format Pakistani captain has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the top runs scorer in ODI cricket as of the start of 2018.Babar Azam has surpassed Virat Kohli to become the t
New Zealand return to Caribbean ODIs at full strength
New Zealand have announced a full-strength squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. Barbados' Kensington Oval will host all three games starting Wednesday.It's be
WI vs NZ: Brooks, King Fifties take West Indies to a convincing victory
The West Indies team have won a T20 International game against a team after a long break of 8 years not a year or two. Yes, the Caribbean team won a T20I match against New Zealand
West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd T20i, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The West Indies will meet New Zealand in the 3rd T20I match of the 2022 Tour of the West Indies of New Zealand on August 14 at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.The West Indies will t
West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20i, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Losing 2021 T20 World Cup finalists New Zealand hope to win their second consecutive T20I match and seal the three-game T20I series on Friday (12 August) in Kingston against hosts
West Indies vs New Zealand, 1st T20i, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 1st T20I of the New Zealand Tour of West Indies 2022 will take place on 10th August 2022 at Sabina Park, Kingston, between the West Indies and New Zealand.So, here we will disc
West Indies announce name of 16 man squad for T20Is against India and New Zealand
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) senior selection body on Thursday (July 28) announced a 16-man squad for the five-game T20I series against India and the subsequent three-game T20I se