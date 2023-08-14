WI vs Ind News
Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran show demolishes India as West Indies take the series by 3-2
West Indies thumped India by 8 wickets and 12 balls to spare on Monday (14th August) at Lauderhill, Florida. Brandon King and Pooran show killed the game for India as they chased d
West Indies vs India 5th T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
West Indies will play against India in the 5th game of India in West Indies, 5 T20I Series 2023. The game will be played on August 13, 2023 at Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Flo
Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 84* thumps Windies as India square the series by 2-2
India thrashed West Indies by 9 wickets and 3 overs to spare on Sunday (13th August) at Lauderhill, Florida. India chased down WI's competitive target 179 at ease. Credit to the op
West Indies vs India 4th T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
West Indies and India will meet in the 4th WI vs IND T20I at Lauderhill Cricket Ground, Florida on August 12, 2023. The hosts currently lead the series 2-1 having won the first few
Suryakumar's tornado 83 helps India win their first T20I in the series
India thumped West Indies by 7 wickets and 13balls to spare on Tuesday (8th August) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Kuldeep Yadav's 3 wicket haul followed by Suryakumar's rapid fire
West Indies vs India 3rd T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
West Indies and India will face off in the third game of the five-game T20I series. Providence Stadium in Guyana will host this game on Tuesday 8th August.The West Indies go into t
Nicholas Pooran's stellar 67 aids Windies win the second T20I by 2 wickets
West Indies have thumped India in the second T20I by 2 wickets on Sunday (6th August) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Windies bowlers restricted men in blue for a paltry 152 before
West Indies vs India 2nd T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 2nd T20I of India in West Indies, 5 T20I Series, 2023 will see West Indies versus India. The game will be played on August 6, 2023 at Providence Stadium, Guyana.West Indies tak
Windies escape India storm with a narrow margin to win the first T20I
West Indies have defeated India by 4 runs to clinch the first T20I on Friday (4th August) at Trinidad. They've bowled exceptionally well to defend their total and snatch the match
West Indies vs India 1st T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The first T20I of the series will be held at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The game will be played on August 4th from 8 p.m. This will be good practice for both teams
India demolish West Indies by 200 runs to seal the ODI series
India registered a dominating win over Windies in the 3rd ODI and sealed the series by 2-1. They have beaten Windies by a massive margin of 200 runs on Wednesday (2nd August) in Tr
West Indies vs India 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
West Indies take on India in the third and final game of their three-game ODI series on Tuesday (1 August) at Tarouba's Brian Lara Stadium.With the series tied 1-1, the West Indies