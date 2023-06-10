
West Indies vs UAE 2023 News
It worked really nicely: Alick Athanaze reveals his conversation with Brian Lara

West Indies young batter AlickAthanaze hits the joint-fastest half-century on ODI debut on Friday (June 9)against United Arab Emirates (UAE). He smashed a 65-run innings from 45 ba

West Indies' Alick Athanaze makes world record on debut

Alick Athanaze played for WestIndies for the first time on Friday (June 9) against United Arab Emirates (UAE).And he set the world record in the match. He has written his name in t

