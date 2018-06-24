West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2018 News
Lankan bowler sent home after night club venture
On the ground of disciplinary actions, Sri Lanka has sent back leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay ahead of the third and final Test match against Windies. It is reported Vandersay has b
Chandimal charged for altering ball condition
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been charged with altering the condition of the ball under the International Cricket Council Code of Conduct 2.2.9. The charge was brought af
Windies to host first day-night Test on June 23
Following the trend of the days, West Indies, now, all set to host their first day night Test match at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados. The match will be against Sri Lanka o