West Indies vs Pakistan News
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The West Indies (WI) and Pakistan (PAK) are gearing up for the thrilling conclusion of their series, as they clash in the third and final ODI on Tuesday, August 12, at the Brian La
West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Pakistan has solidified its win in the T20 series by clinching the first ODI against the West Indies in Tarouba. The home team will be eager to bounce back in the second ODI, set t
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The West Indies and Pakistan will face off in the third T20I of Pakistan's 2025 tour of the West Indies on Monday, August 4, 2025, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf
West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
After a tough 14-run loss in the series opener, the West Indies (WI) are gearing up to take on Pakistan (PAK) in the second T20I this Sunday, August 3, at the Central Broward Regio
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Get ready for an exciting showdown as the West Indies take on Pakistan in the first of three T20I matches during the 2025 Pakistan Tour of the West Indies! The action kicks off at