West Indies vs Ireland 2020 News
West Indies draw T20I series with Ireland
An outstanding 91-not out from Lendl Simmons helped West Indies make light work of Ireland's above average total of 138 in the third and final T20I match of the series in St. Kitts
Ireland stun West Indies in dramatic T20I clast
Ireland have stunned the T20 world champions West Indies, that too on their home soil, as the tourists edged out the home team by four runs in a dramatic first T20I in Grenada.[cap
Evin Lewis' hundred leads West Indies to whitewash Ireland
Opener Evin Lewis smashed a century as West Indies swept the three match ODI series against Ireland by registering a five-wicket Duckworth-Lewis-Stern victory.Lewis third limited o
Jason Holder rested for first two ODIs against Ireland
Cricket West Indies on Wednesday, announced the 14-man squad for the first and second One-Day Internationals of the Colonial Medical Insurance Series against Ireland where Test cap
Ireland announce squad for West Indies tour
Cricket Ireland have announced their ODI and T20I squad for the tour of West Indies in 2020. Andrew Balbirnie will lead the team for the first time.Ireland are set to tour West Ind