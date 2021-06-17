
West Indies vs India 2019 News
thumb

Pink-ball Tests, New heroes, Gabba win: India's road to the WTC Final

India are probably in a drought for an ICC trophy win for a considerable time. They came closer to the trophies in some of the previous tournaments. But they were unable to conquer

thumb

Kohli reveals why he picked Jadeja over Ashwin

Indian skipper Virat Kohli finally revealed his reason for picking Ravindra Jadeja instead of Ravichandran Ashwin in the Test series against West Indies.India have started their IC

thumb

West Indies become first team to bat with 12 players in an innings

West Indies became the first team to bat with 12 players in an innings of a cricket match at International level.India have successfully completed their tour to West Indies with a

thumb

Blackwood replaces Bravo as concussion substitute

Jermaine Blackwood has replaced West Indies batsman Darren Bravo after he was struck on the helmet on the fourth morning of the Test.With 468 runs to chase, things have turned even

thumb

Bumrah's bowling not overshadowed Hanuma Vihari's maiden ton

Bipin DaniTeam India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's superb bowling (six wickets for 16 runs) and a hat-trick in the ongoing Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston has "n

thumb

Bumrah gives credit to Kohli for hat-trick

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah gave credit to his skipper Virat Kohli for taking the review, which helped the bowler to complete his hat-trick.The unstoppable Jasprit Bumrah has

thumb

Vihari dedicates maiden Test ton to his father

Indian right handed batsman Hanuma Vihari wants to dedicate his maiden ton to his father who left the world when he was just 12.[caption id="attachment_128061" align="aligncenter"

thumb

Viv Richards falls sick in pre-game live show

Former West Indian great Sir Viv Richards fell sick on the pre-game live show ahead of the second Test between India and West Indies.India are now on a short tour to West Indies, p

thumb

West Indies announce squad for second Test

Cricket West Indies named a 13-men squad for the second Test against India which will be the last one of the series.India are now on a complete tour to West Indies after the meg ev

thumb

ICC Test Championship takes a gripping start

The latest big ICC tournament, ICC Test Championship is off to a good start with three series are being played at the moment.After a long wait the much-awaited treat for Test crick

thumb

Kohli becomes India's most successful overseas Test captain

Indian captain Virat Kohli is now the most successful overseas Test captain of India following an easy win against West Indies in the first Test.India have started their ICC Test C

thumb

Miguel Cummins records the second-longest duck in Test cricket!

West Indies tail-ender Miguel Cummins frustrated Indian bowling in the first session of day three of the ongoing first Test between the two countries at the Sir Vivian Richards Sta

