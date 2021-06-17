West Indies vs India 2019 News
Pink-ball Tests, New heroes, Gabba win: India's road to the WTC Final
India are probably in a drought for an ICC trophy win for a considerable time. They came closer to the trophies in some of the previous tournaments. But they were unable to conquer
Kohli reveals why he picked Jadeja over Ashwin
Indian skipper Virat Kohli finally revealed his reason for picking Ravindra Jadeja instead of Ravichandran Ashwin in the Test series against West Indies.India have started their IC
West Indies become first team to bat with 12 players in an innings
West Indies became the first team to bat with 12 players in an innings of a cricket match at International level.India have successfully completed their tour to West Indies with a
Blackwood replaces Bravo as concussion substitute
Jermaine Blackwood has replaced West Indies batsman Darren Bravo after he was struck on the helmet on the fourth morning of the Test.With 468 runs to chase, things have turned even
Bumrah's bowling not overshadowed Hanuma Vihari's maiden ton
Bipin DaniTeam India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's superb bowling (six wickets for 16 runs) and a hat-trick in the ongoing Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston has "n
Bumrah gives credit to Kohli for hat-trick
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah gave credit to his skipper Virat Kohli for taking the review, which helped the bowler to complete his hat-trick.The unstoppable Jasprit Bumrah has
Vihari dedicates maiden Test ton to his father
Indian right handed batsman Hanuma Vihari wants to dedicate his maiden ton to his father who left the world when he was just 12.[caption id="attachment_128061" align="aligncenter"
Viv Richards falls sick in pre-game live show
Former West Indian great Sir Viv Richards fell sick on the pre-game live show ahead of the second Test between India and West Indies.India are now on a short tour to West Indies, p
West Indies announce squad for second Test
Cricket West Indies named a 13-men squad for the second Test against India which will be the last one of the series.India are now on a complete tour to West Indies after the meg ev
ICC Test Championship takes a gripping start
The latest big ICC tournament, ICC Test Championship is off to a good start with three series are being played at the moment.After a long wait the much-awaited treat for Test crick
Kohli becomes India's most successful overseas Test captain
Indian captain Virat Kohli is now the most successful overseas Test captain of India following an easy win against West Indies in the first Test.India have started their ICC Test C
Miguel Cummins records the second-longest duck in Test cricket!
West Indies tail-ender Miguel Cummins frustrated Indian bowling in the first session of day three of the ongoing first Test between the two countries at the Sir Vivian Richards Sta