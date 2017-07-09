West Indies vs India 2017 News
Return of Gayle, Pollard will boost the team, says Brathwaite
West Indies T20I captain, Carlos Brathwaite is excited to have big names like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine back in the side for the one-off T20I series against Indi
Windies hope to respite pride in T20I after big names appear
The big names of West Indies cricket who missed the one day international series despite being fit and in form, have all returned to the side for the one off T20 international matc
Gayle wants to play two more World Cups
Chris Gayle will make a return to the West Indies for the one off T20 international against India; the master hitter will be at home in Sabina Park, Jamaica.
'No one need to tell Dhoni how to bat under pressure' says Kohli
Virat Kohli’s record 28th one day international hundred facilitated India’s series win against West Indies in Sabina Park on Thursday which is the seventh consecutive ODI series wi
Gayle returns to West Indies side
Veteran batsman Chris Gayle has been recalled to the West Indies side for the one-off Twenty20 International against India, set to be played at Sabina Park in Kingston on July 9.
Dhoni scores the slowest ODI 50 by an Indian in 16 years
Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is renowned for his ability to score quick runs at the back end of an innings and to win matches for side with big hits, scored the s
Holder holds Windies to defeat India
The slow pitch of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua along with a highly spirited Caribbean team led by Jason Holder’s enthusiastic performance forced India to accept the d
India hangs Windies by 93 runs
India’s tour of West Indies has been showering by Caribbean rain falling since the beginning of the series. The third one day international match between these two was also delayed
'Have total respect for Kumble as cricketer'
Virat Kohli has total respect for Anil Kumble as a cricketer, he said at a press conference before first ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain.Kumble immediately left coaching j
Ind vs WI: Windies' last chance for direct WC qualification
Going through the lowest point in their cricketing history, West Indies could not feature in the just completed ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 as they were not among the top eight team
International cricket to resume again
After the end of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which was won by Pakistan on June 18, international cricket is set to resume again from Wednesday with a T20 International match between
WI squad announced for first two India ODIs
West Indies have announced an unchanged squad from Afghanistan series for first two of the five ODIs against India.Pacer Shannon Gabriel has been out of the team due to injury whic