West Indies Vs England News
Brandon King, Rovman Powell architects of West Indies 2-0 lead

West Indies have defeated England by 10 runs on Friday (15th December) to lead the series by 2-0. Brandon King's scintillating 82* off 52 and Rovman Powell's firing 50 off 28 balls

Andre Russell's monstrous show both with the bat and ball decimate England as West Indies have 1-0 lead

West Indies thumped England in the first T20I by 4 wickets on Wednesday (13th December) to take an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the series. Andre Russell's all round brilliance deci

Matthew Forde, Romario Shepard star in West Indies thumping win over England to take the series

West Indies beat England by 4 wickets (DLS method) to take the 3 match ODI series by 2-1. Matthew Forde's brilliant 3 wicket haul along with Alzarri Joseph who too picked up 3 wick

