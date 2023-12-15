West Indies Vs England News
Brandon King, Rovman Powell architects of West Indies 2-0 lead
West Indies have defeated England by 10 runs on Friday (15th December) to lead the series by 2-0. Brandon King's scintillating 82* off 52 and Rovman Powell's firing 50 off 28 balls
Andre Russell's monstrous show both with the bat and ball decimate England as West Indies have 1-0 lead
West Indies thumped England in the first T20I by 4 wickets on Wednesday (13th December) to take an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the series. Andre Russell's all round brilliance deci
Matthew Forde, Romario Shepard star in West Indies thumping win over England to take the series
West Indies beat England by 4 wickets (DLS method) to take the 3 match ODI series by 2-1. Matthew Forde's brilliant 3 wicket haul along with Alzarri Joseph who too picked up 3 wick