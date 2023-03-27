West Indies president News
CWI announce Kishore Shallow as new President
CWI has announced its new president for the board after Skeritt decided to step down, making former board vice president Kishore Shallow her new CWI president.Cricket West Indies (
Deeply Disappointed West Indies president slams T20 World Cup performance
Skerritt lost to both Scotland and Ireland, missed the Super 12 stage and was eliminated early from the T20 World Championship. In a statement on social media, Skerritt bemoaned bo