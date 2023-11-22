
Wedding Date News
Pakistan Opener Imam-ul-Haq set to tie knot this month

Pakistan's cricket opener Imam-ul-Haq is set to tie the knot after the 2023 ICC World Cup. The celebrations begin on November 23rd in Lahore, with the Nikkah ceremony on November 2

Faheem Ashraf’s Wedding dates announce in November

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is expected to tie the knot later this month on November 25.According to sources, Faheem's mehendi will take place on November 23, followed by th

Shaheen Afridi wedding date revealed

The much-awaited Walima ceremony date of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, daughter of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi, has been announced.Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi'

