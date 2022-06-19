Weather forecast News
Bengaluru, India vs South Africa 5th T20I Weather Forecast, Will Rain Be a Spoilsport?
The ongoing five-game T20I series between India and South Africa is currently tied 2-2 and both sides have it all when it comes to deciding the series at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy
Rain may play spoilsport in India's charge to create history
India are on brink of creating history as they face New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (February 2). However, rain may pl
Weather forecast for Bangladesh-New Zealand match
Bangladesh cricket team will play their last match of Ireland tour of 2017 on Wednesday. Mashrafe and his co will fight against the Kiwis in their last assignment of the tour. This