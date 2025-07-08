Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings News
Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2025 Qualifier 1 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Get ready for an exciting showdown as the Washington Freedom take on the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket 2025 Qualifier 1! This thrilling match is set to unfold at Grand
Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2025 Match 13, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Get ready for an exciting showdown as the Washington Freedom take on the Texas Super Kings in the 13th match of Major League Cricket 2025! This thrilling encounter is set for Monda