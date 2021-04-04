
Warren Deutrom News
Plans in place for 14-team 2027 World Cup

Support is growing for an expanded Cricket World Cup in 2027 to allow the globalisation of the game.[caption id="attachment_162451" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Only ten teams

Ireland confirm South Africa series in busy summer

South Africa will play a series of more than one match against Ireland for the first time. Another African nation - Zimbabwe - will also tour Ireland this summer.Ireland played Sou

Ireland receive €1.5 million COVID-19 relief from government funds

Cricket Ireland (CI) has received a €1.5 million government grant to compensate for the financial loss caused by the coronavirus. This large sum of money has been given as a reward

lreland propose to host World Cup

Cricket Ireland have put their name in the hat to host ICC global events, which include World Cups and other tournaments. A report in today’s Sunday Telegraph has outlined how Irel

Ireland to visit Pakistan soon - Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom

The Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, Warren Deutrom, has revealed his interest in touring to Pakistan after spending the last five days in Lahore, Pakistan with an invitation fr

