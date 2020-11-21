
Waqas Maqsood News
LPL 2020: Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators

The Galle Gladiators have announced former Pakistan captain and star player Shahid Afridi as their captain for the first edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL) which will be played

Karachi win Pakistan's biggest rivalry

Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets in the final of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi. So Karachi got their maiden title beating their bigges

Pakistan announce T20I squad, Amir dropped, Imad returns

Pakistan have announced their 15 men squad for the three T20I series against Australia starting from 24th of this month.After the gap of almost an year, all-rounder Imad Wasim has

