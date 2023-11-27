VVS Laxman News
"They told me to go and play freely" - Yashasvi Jaiswal credits VVS Laxman and Suryakumar Yadav
India's young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal set the match on fire with his on-field exploits in the second T20 againstAustralia at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvanant
VVS Laxman named as India men's team coach in Asian Games
Former India cricketer VVS Laxmanwill travel as the chief coach for India's men's team. They will have Sairaj Bahutuleas their bowling coach and Munish Bali as their fielding instr
BCCI announces next step against Harmanpreet Kaur for her behaviour in Bangladesh tour
The BCCI has made an officialstatement about the future of Indian women's cricket team skipper HarmanpreetKaur after she served a two-match suspension.So not only ban, fine and dem
Jasprit Bumrah set to return in international cricket
India star pacer Jasprit Bumrahis expected to make his long-awaited return to competitive cricket during thethree T20 Internationals India will play against Ireland in August.Last
Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli? Pat Cummins picks his choice
Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli?Who is the best? This question is quite old. There is often talk about therivalry between these two batting greats in India.Sachin is sitting in the
Rishabh Pant gets injured seriously in a car accident
India cricketer Rishabh Pant hasbeen injured in a terrible car accident and taken to Roorkee Civil Hospitalafter the accident near his hometown Roorkee in Uttarakhand. After firstt
He is a fabulous leader, VVS Laxman praises Hardik Pandya
As India begins its transition phase in T20Is, the New Zealand tour will be the first opportunity for the young players to make their mark. Some of them have already represented In
Laxman to coach India in New Zealand tour
After a disappointing exit fromthe T20 World Cup, India are looking forward to the series against New Zealand.They have already rested some star cricketers from ODI and T20I series
Dravid gets a rest for the New Zealand tour, Laxman will coach India
National Cricket Academy leader VVS Laxman will be India's acting head coach for the forthcoming New Zealand tour as the Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff has been given a hiatus fol
Bangladesh feeling excited to play at SCG for first time
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) isone of the best cricket grounds in the world. SCG has witnessed many historicevents in cricket. But Bangladesh have never played on this ground which
Dravid joins Team India ahead of important match against Pakistan
Rahul Dravid, the head coach ofTeam India, tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai,according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).VVS Laxman wa
VVS Laxman join team India as head coach for Asia Cup
If the reports are to be believed, VVS Laxman has stayed behind in Dubai from his return trip from Zimbabwe and has teamed up with the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 wh