VIVO IPL News
Vivo IPL turns as Tata IPL from upcoming edition

Changes are coming in the title sponsor of the Indian T20 League IPL next season. Tata Group will be seen as the title sponsor of IPL instead of Vivo.Tata Group has sponsored the

Suspension of sponsorship with Vivo can't be termed financial crisis for BCCI: Sourav Ganguly

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly has said that the suspension of Indian Premier League's (IPL) title sponsorship with Vivo cannot be

VIVO won't be the sponsor for IPL 2020, BCCI needs to find a new one

The thirteenth edition of the tournament is all set to be played in the UAE due to the alarming coronavirus situation in India and said to keep Vivo as the chief sponsor. Unfortuna

Keeping sponsorship with Vivo left fans angry

After a lot of voices against the chief sponsorship of IPL, BCCI still confirmed Vivo as the chief sponsor. Due to political animosity, China and India had a confrontation a few da

BCCI to keep conditional sponsorship with Vivo

Chinese mobile manufacture company Vivo has been the largest sponsor of Indian Premier League IPL for couple of years. But with the increasing tension at the india- China border, B

IPL won't cancel Contract with 'Vivo' says BCCI

Chinese mobile manufacture company  Vivo has been the largest sponsor for Indian Premier League IPL for couple of years. But with the increasing tension at the india- China border

Vivo retains IPL title rights for INR 2199 crores

Vivo, a Chinese mobile handset manufacturer, has retained the Indian Premier League title sponsorship rights for the next five IPL seasons (2018-2022) with a massive bid of INR 219

