Vishmi Gunaratne News
Bangladesh confirm second round in U19 Women's World Cup with another win
o With this victory, the second round has been confirmed for Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the toss andbatted first. Misty Saha was shaky from the start, though Afia Prottasha waslook
Vishmi Gunaratne appointed first Sri Lankan U-19 Women’s captain
Vishmi Gunaratne becomes thefirst U-19 Women’s captain for the Sri Lankan team. The 17-year-oldright-handed opening batter is leading the team for the India tour. "Sri Lanka Cricke