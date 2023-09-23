Visa problem News
Pakistan's trip to Dubai ahead of the World Cup canceled due to visa delays
Pakistan's pre-World Cup team bonding trip to Dubai has been canceled due to unforeseen delays in obtaining travel visas to visit India to take part in the mega event scheduled to
Morne Morkel to miss his training camp with Pakistan Due to Visa Issues
Pakistani bowling coach Morne Morkel is struggling with visa issues that have delayed his arrival in the country, hampering preparations for the national bowling unit.There is news
Usman Khawaja's India visa delayed ahead of Test tour
Usman Khawaja, Australia's most prolific batter over the past 12 months, has delayed his arrival in India for the four-Test tour due to a visa issue.Pakistan-born Australian opener
U19 World Cup: Afghanistan is suffering from Visa problems
The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Afghanistan's warm-up games ahead of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup had been canceled due to "delay in obtaining visas." It was al