Vinod Rai News
thumb

Dravid rejected coaching India for his sons

Former India captain Rahul Dravid had the opportunity to coach the India national cricket team. But he did not take that opportunity.He did not take the lucrative job because of hi

thumb

CoA chief Vinod Rai reacts as Ganguly set to become BCCI President

Supreme-Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai expressed his delight over former India captain Sourav Ganguly filing nomination for the post of BCCI Pres

thumb

We will obey ICC norms: Vinod Rai on Dhoni's glove debate

Just a day after coming to India's wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's defence for donning a military insignia during a World Cup match against South Africa, Committee of Administ

