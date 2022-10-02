Vinay Kumar News
Naman Ojha's century gives Indian Legends Road Safety World Series title
Indian Legends have clinched theRoad Safety World Series trophy for the second time in a row beating Sri LankaLegends by 33 runs on Saturday (October 1) in Raipur.Batting first, op
Shane Bond named as head coach of MI Emirates
Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been appointed as the head coach of the International League T20(ILT20) tournament team MI Emirates. The first season of the tournament will
Yusuf Pathan and Vinay Kumar retire from all forms of cricket
India's veteran all-rounder Yusuf Pathan called curtains on his professional cricket career on Friday. He took to his official Twitter handle to confirm the news of his retirement