Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Vijay Mallya News
Leave it to Kohli and give him freedom - former RCB owner

Vijay Mallya, former franchise owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has demanded complete independence for Virat Kohli.In a tweet, Vijay Mallya wrote, “Roar load like a Lion but b

Vijay Mallya trolls RCB after the franchise releases new logo

A couple of days ago, Royal Challengers Bangalore was in headlines for its social media activities as they unveiled its new logo. Soon after that, netizens on social media trolled

Vijay Mallya to lose Barbados Tridents' ownership

Indian business tycoon, Vijay Mallya, will no longer possess the ownership of Barbados Tridents for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season.On Tuesday, organizers of CPL had m

    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.