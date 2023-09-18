Vijay Hazare Trophy News
Shivam Mavi to miss majority of domestic season due to injury
The seamer Shivam Mavi faces alengthy absence from cricket after being replaced by Akash Deep on India'sAsian Games squad. The 24-year-old bowler was hurt the day before he was toa
Arjun Tendulkar hits century on Ranji Trophy debut, emulates his dad Sachin
Arjun Tendulkar followed hisfamous father Sachin Tendulkar by scoring a century in his Ranji Trophy debutat Porvorim on Wednesday. In addition, this was Arjun's first-class debut f
Ruturaj Gaikwad achieves unbelievable record, smashes seven sixes in over
Ruturaj Gaikwad gained globalrecognition long ago thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL). But this timehe made history in the Indian domestic tournament. The Maharashtra captain
It's like a virus has been removed from his batting: Jadeja on Shaw
Former India batsman Ajay Jadeja has expressed his wonder seeing Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw’s batting in the Indian Premier League (2021).Shaw had been in superb form
I started worrying about my technique: Prithvi Shaw
Delhi Capitals (DC) opener has revealed that he’s starting worrying about his technique after the Australia tour last year when he dropped from the squad after the first Test and t
I did not come to the national team just by playing IPL: Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is currently the main pacer of the Indian cricket team. His international career started in 2016. He has been playing successfully since then. At present, he’s at th
BCCI President Ganguly to solve Vijay Hazare Trophy problems
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was not happy after Punjab's exit from Vijay Hazare Trophy due to rain and the fact that Tamil Nadu secured the semi-final spot because they
Yuvraj hits out at BCCI following Punjab's exit from Vijay Hazare Trophy
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is not really happy with what he has seen so far after Punjab crashed out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He took to his Twitter account to quest
Dhoni to play knockouts of Vijay Hazare Trophy
Indian wicket keeper iconic batsman and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to play the knock outs of Vijay Hazare Trophy according to reliable sources.The knock out sta
Murali Vijay and Washington Sundar return to Tamil Nadu squad
Tamil Nadu is trying their best to make it to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Keeping this aim into their mind, they have selected two national players in the
Yuvraj Singh picked in Punjab squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19
The Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been selected in his state Punjab’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad for the upcoming season of the tournament. His inclusion was a mere formality