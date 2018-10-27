
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Video Highlights
Video Highlights News
thumb

Watch Soumya Sarkar's 117 Run's Against Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI

Bangladesh whitewashed Zimbabwe in the three match ODI series as Bangladesh beat them by 7 wickets in the third and final ODI at Chattrogram. [বাংলায় পড়ুন: শেষ ওয়ানডেতে রেকর্ড গড়ে

thumb

Highlights: Bangladesh vs Windies, 1st T20I

Bangladesh are yet to be a party to play tough in the shortest version of the game. Furthermore, rain performed the major spoil sport at the Warner Park; so whatever difficult the

thumb

Highlights: Bangladesh vs Windies, 2nd ODI

Different series, same old story. Bangladesh failed to keep their nerves and failed to seal the series despite needing just 8 runs from the last over with 5 wickets in hand.Windies

thumb

India whitewashed Ireland in T20I series

In the second T20 International match against Ireland, the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a cameo knock of 32 off just 9 deliveries, which helped India to post a mammoth t

thumb

Highlights: Bangladesh vs New zealand, 1st Test, Day 1

Sudden downpour at the Basin Reserve forced the first day’s play to stop early in Wellington after the home team won the toss and sent Bangladesh to field first. The initialization

thumb

Video Highlights: Tigers complete another whitewash

Khan Mutasim Billah LifeBangladesh completed another series win as well as a whitewash as they picked up the victory by 61 runs in the third ODI against Zimbabwe.Asked to bat first

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.