Watch Soumya Sarkar's 117 Run's Against Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI
Bangladesh whitewashed Zimbabwe in the three match ODI series as Bangladesh beat them by 7 wickets in the third and final ODI at Chattrogram. [বাংলায় পড়ুন: শেষ ওয়ানডেতে রেকর্ড গড়ে
Highlights: Bangladesh vs Windies, 1st T20I
Bangladesh are yet to be a party to play tough in the shortest version of the game. Furthermore, rain performed the major spoil sport at the Warner Park; so whatever difficult the
Highlights: Bangladesh vs Windies, 2nd ODI
Different series, same old story. Bangladesh failed to keep their nerves and failed to seal the series despite needing just 8 runs from the last over with 5 wickets in hand.Windies
India whitewashed Ireland in T20I series
In the second T20 International match against Ireland, the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a cameo knock of 32 off just 9 deliveries, which helped India to post a mammoth t
Highlights: Bangladesh vs New zealand, 1st Test, Day 1
Sudden downpour at the Basin Reserve forced the first day’s play to stop early in Wellington after the home team won the toss and sent Bangladesh to field first. The initialization
Video Highlights: Tigers complete another whitewash
Khan Mutasim Billah LifeBangladesh completed another series win as well as a whitewash as they picked up the victory by 61 runs in the third ODI against Zimbabwe.Asked to bat first