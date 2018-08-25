Video Clip News
Watch: Keaton Jennings' top edge hits cameraman
Matt Parkinson's brilliant spin bowling helped his side Lancashire to win the first quarter-final of this year's T20 blast by six wickets with eight balls to spare. Although the le
Video: declaration moment of Mashrafe's retirement from T20Is
Mashrafe Mortaza, one of the most successful captain of Bangladesh has announced his retirement from T20Is. [Scorecard- ম্যাচটির স্কোরকার্ড দেখুন এখানে]During the toss of first T20
Mushfiq awarded MoM after heroic knock
Wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim who has been criticized for not being able to perform well in international T20 cricket in recent times, has answered to the critics in style
Bangladesh cease awe-inspiring win, grip Nidahas trophy hopes alive
When Litton Kumar Das was batting, the dreary target looked to be not dreadful as it was earlier, before the start up the second session of the game.And when Mushfiqur Rahim was th
Watch Kohli wishes luck to Aleem Dar
Indian skipper ‘run machine’ Virat Kohli, in an occasion, congratulated Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar through a video message.On Tuesday, Kohli’s video on which he voiced in Hindi, ci
15th August, a day to be remembered for Mashrafe fans
On this day back in 2006, Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza achieved his career best bowling figures of 6 for 26 in One Day Internationals against Kenya in Nairobi.Mashra
Watch: Mashrafe's performance against SL in first T20I
Bangladesh cricket team lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the series opener of two-match T20Is series. After batting first Bangladesh had set a total of 155 runs on the board by lo
Watch: Mushfiqur’s marvelous knock of 200 runs against Sri Lanka
Mushfiqur Rahim had become the first Bangladeshi batsman to score double hundred in an innings of Test match. This right-handed batsman of Bangladesh, smashed double century agains
Highlights: Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2016
Bangladesh have started the New Zealand ODI series with a 77-run loss despite the middle order doing well at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Blackcaps are 1-0 up in the series.New Zeala
Watch: Top 5 sixes of BPL 2016
The curtain fell on Bangladesh Premier League 2016, the fourth edition of the tournament, on Friday with Dhaka Dynamites winning the trophy by beating Rajshahi kings at Mirpur. The
Watch Shakib Al Hasan's 2nd wicket in CPL T20 2016
Bangladesh’s iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has finally shown some glimpse of form in the ongoing Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2016, as after scoring 25 off 23 balls wit
Watch Highlights: Bangladesh vs India, World T20
The Tigers could not touch the mark at last; as Mustafizur Rahman tried to touch the batting crease with mighty effort, Mahendra Sing Dhoni dismantled the stumps to grab a single r