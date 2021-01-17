
video News
thumb

Watch: Sundar smashes a no-look six off Lyon's bowling

Indian left-handed batsman Washington Sundar hit a maximum off Nathan Lyon's bowling even without having a proper view on the ball.The fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar

thumb

Watch: MS Dhoni's ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade moment

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been awarded the award of ICC Spirit of Decade Award in the ICC Awards of the Decade.The latest trending topic around the game is the ICC Awards

thumb

Punjab snatch victory from jaws of defeat

Kings XI Punjab stunned Delhi Capitals and stole the victory from the jaws of defeat in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL).After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals op

thumb

Watch: Rashid khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls

Afghanistan have successfully clean sweep Ireland 3-0 in the T20I series after winning the final T20I comfortably by 32 runs.Afghanistan started off from where they exactly left of

thumb

Watch: AB de Villiers's 2 sixes against Rajshahi Kings

Rangpur Riders have kept their first position intact as they secure yet another victory, this time against Rajshahi Kings in match number 36 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

thumb

Watch: Rilee Rossouw's 100 run against Chittagong Vikings

Twin centuries from Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw have sealed a comfortable 72-run victory for Rangpur Riders over Chittagong Vikings in Chattogram.Hosts Chittagong Vikings opted to

thumb

Watch: Alex Hales's 100 run against Chittagong Vikings

Twin centuries from Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw have sealed a comfortable 72-run victory for Rangpur Riders over Chittagong Vikings in Chattogram.[caption id="attachment_114261" a

thumb

Watch Cummins dismisses Karunaratne on the last ball of Day 2

The visitors Sri Lanka allowed the Aussies to dictate early tempo at the Gabba, Brisbane and much to their work in progress, Australia settled for a constructive 323, which was cer

thumb

Watch: De Villiers's 41 with 4 sixes against Khulna

After some ups and downs, Rangpur Riders clinch back to back win and this time against Khulna Titans, who only managed to win only one match in the tournament so far.After winning

thumb

Watch: Shakib's 4 wickets against Chittagong Vikings

All-rounder Robbie Frylinck has done it once again for Chittagong Vikings as he played yet another cameo to seal a victory against the table-toppers Dhaka Dynamites.After winning t

thumb

Watch: Mahmudullah receives a nasty blow against Vikings

Playing their first match at the Sylhet International Stadium, Chittagong Vikings posted the highest score of this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to register a comfortable

thumb

Watch: Taskin Ahmed's 4 wickets against Rangpur Riders

In the 21st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019, Rangpur Riders eclipsed Sylhet Sixers chasing 194.So, Riders are back winning the moment after suffering successive loses;

