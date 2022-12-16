Victory Day friendly News
Bangladesh wear special jersey on the occasion of Victory Day
Bangladesh got independence on 16December 1971. After 9 months of long struggle and a few years of sacrifices,the victory of Bangladesh against the Pakistani invaders was confirmed
Current cricketers will play Victory Day friendly this time
On December 16, 1971, Bangladeshbecame an independent country. This was 51 years ago. On Friday, the 51stanniversary of Bangladesh's victory will be celebrated by people from all w