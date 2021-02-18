Victoria News
Watch: Smith's hilarious batting stance in Sheffield Shield goes viral
Steve Smith is arguably one of the best cricketers in the world. The Australian cricketer holds a terrific record of scoring the most runs in one edition of the Border Gavaskar Tro
Finch replaced with concussion sub after suffering blow to head
Australia's ODI captain Aaron Finch had a tough day in the Sheffield Shield as he suffered a blow to the head and was replaced with concussion sub.While Australia are tearing apar
Watch: Handscomb dismissed by Valente's one-handed stunner
In the twentieth match of the Marsh One Day Cup, Cameron Valente took a stunning one-handed ripper to send Victoria captain Peter Handscomb back to the pavilion.In the second deliv
Video: Maxwell's gem of a fielding effort in Marsh Cup
If a catch can win you matches, then fielding efforts too. It is because of those few runs saved by a fielder helps the team pull off the ropes from the jaws of defeat. Fielding is
Aaron Finch suffers back injury ahead of T20Is against Sri Lanka
Australia have been hit with a massive injury blow as their limited overs captain Aaron Finch is doubtful in Australia's opening T20I against Sri Lanka in Adelaide next Sunday for
Watch: Tasmania lose 5 wickets for 3 runs versus Victoria
Cricket is an unpredictable game and at any second, the game can change and that's the ultimate beauty of it. During the third fixture of the ongoing Marsh Cup between Victoria and