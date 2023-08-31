Viacom18 News
Viacom18 acquires TV and digital rights for India's home games
Viacom18 has bagged BCCI'sbroadcasting rights at a high price. Now they will broadcast India'sinternational matches at home. Along with TV, they have also bought digitalbroadcastin
Viacom18 wins 'Women's IPL' media rights, BCCI to get INR 7.09 crore per match
The auction for the broadcastingrights of the Women's IPL was held in Mumbai. India's Viacom18 has bought thebroadcasting rights of the Women's IPL for five years. Viacom18 will pa