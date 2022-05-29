
Velocity News
thumb

Supernovas win Women's T20 Challenge for third time

Before the final of the men's IPLon Saturday night, the final of the Women's Challenge i.e. Women's IPL tookplace yesterday (May 28). Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas won the titled

thumb

Salma's Trailblazers in final of Women's T20 challenge despite loss

Salma Khatun's team Trailblazers has reached the final of the Women's T20 Challenge despite losing to Supernovas. In the third match of the tournament, Supernovas beat Trailblazers

thumb

Sophie Ecclestone's great guess for the chase

During an innings break in the match between Velocity and Trailblazers in the BCCI organized Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone had hoped that her

thumb

Trailblazers hand Velocity thrashing defeat

Sophie Ecclestone's devastating spell has led Trailblazers to a comfortable nine-wicket victory in their first match of Women's T20 Challenge against Velocity at Sharjah Cricket St

thumb

Jahanara shines as Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets

Velocity have defeated Supernovas by 5 wickets in the first match of the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge which is also called Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangla

