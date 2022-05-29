Velocity News
Supernovas win Women's T20 Challenge for third time
Before the final of the men's IPLon Saturday night, the final of the Women's Challenge i.e. Women's IPL tookplace yesterday (May 28). Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas won the titled
Salma's Trailblazers in final of Women's T20 challenge despite loss
Salma Khatun's team Trailblazers has reached the final of the Women's T20 Challenge despite losing to Supernovas. In the third match of the tournament, Supernovas beat Trailblazers
Sophie Ecclestone's great guess for the chase
During an innings break in the match between Velocity and Trailblazers in the BCCI organized Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone had hoped that her
Trailblazers hand Velocity thrashing defeat
Sophie Ecclestone's devastating spell has led Trailblazers to a comfortable nine-wicket victory in their first match of Women's T20 Challenge against Velocity at Sharjah Cricket St
Jahanara shines as Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets
Velocity have defeated Supernovas by 5 wickets in the first match of the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge which is also called Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangla