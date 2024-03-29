USA Cricket News
Former Kiwi all rounder Corey Anderson makes it to the USA squad for upcoming 5 match T20I series against Canada
USA Cricket have announced their 15 man squad for the upcoming 5 match T20I series against Canada. The shocking name is Kiwi star all rounder Corey Anderson, who got his maiden cal
Bangladesh to play a 3 match T20I series against USA before the T20 world cup
The T20 world cup of 2024 is set to start from June. West Indies is the main host nation, also USA is another country to host the mega tournament. The venue is very unknown for Cri
Fawad Alam quits Pakistan cricket to play cricket in USA
Left-handed batsman Fawad Alam ended his 14-year career for Pakistan and is now ready to pursue his career in the United States of America (USA). The 37-year-old is said to play fo
Disappointed Nasir planning to play for USA
Nasir Hossain fumes at BCB selectors as he's planning to leave Bangladesh and play for USA minor league. Naser Hossain had been an incumbent for Bangladesh team but after 2018 he i