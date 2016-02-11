Under - 19 World cup 2016 News
Majestic Miraz lead the tigers to 226
A marvelous innings by the skipper Mehedi Hasan Miraz has guided the young tigers into a sumptuous total of 226 runs against West Indies in the big clash of the Semi – final of ICC
'We have a long way to go' - Mehedi Hasan Miraz
'We are group champions. If feels really nice' - Mehedi Hasan Miraz noted when the Young Tigers comfortably snatched a 8 wicket win over Namibia who has tested the first ever quart
All Asian dominance in the point table in Under - 19 World Cup
Abeda AshrafThe ICC Under-19 World Cup 2016, hosted by Bangladesh is just two days old now and within this time span, minnows Nepal has delivered the first shock of the tournament
Senior tigers applaud the juniors
The young tigers have just started their World Cup journey with a mere comfortable win over South Africa although it seemed that the total gathered by the host team was not that en