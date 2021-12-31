Under 19 Asia Cup 2021 News
India knock Bangladesh out of U19 Asia Cup
Bangladesh have made an exit from the ACC U19 Asia Cup with a semi-final defeat to India at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.The Youth Tigers finished as Group B winners after a abandoned r
Bangladesh wants to reach final defeating India
Bangladesh Youth team has reached the semifinals of the Under-19 Asia Cup after defeating Nepal and Kuwait. Tiger's will faceIndiain the semi. The junior Tigers are confident and
Youth Asia Cup's semifinal line up
The line-up for the ongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinals in the United Arab Emirates has been finalized. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India have reached the Semifinals.Y
Pakistan beat India after last ball thriller
Pakistan beat India by two wickets in a tense match In theongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.Batting first, India scored 236 runs. Pakistan won by 2 wickets in the very last ball of
Bangladesh U19 start their Asia Cup campaign with a dominating win against Nepal
Bangladesh has started ACC Under-19 Asia Cup with a huge victory. The current under-19 world champions brushed aside Nepal by 154 runs in their first match of the tournament.After