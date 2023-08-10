
Umran Malik News
thumb

Sarfaraz Khan weds Kashmiri girl

Sarfaraz Khan may have beenoverlooked by the selectors when forming cricket teams to represent India timeand again, despite being in sublime touch, but he’s a winner on another fro

thumb

Sehwag slams Umran Malik after dismal IPL campaign

Umran Malik was expected to raise his bar and operate at the fullest for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. However, as it turned out, he fa

thumb

I will aim for160km/h mark: PSL sensation Ihsanullah sends big message to Umran Malik

Pakistani pacer Ihsanullah has sent a warning to Indian pacer Umran Malik that he will attempt to bowl faster than his record 157km/h and attempt to break the 160km/h in the ongoin

thumb

Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf: Aaqib Javed

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and Indiapacer Umran Malik are currently one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket.However, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has found a stark differen

thumb

Kohli, Rohit, Umran star in India's comfortable win in 1st ODI

Virat Kohli scored a superb century to set the stage for India's massive 67-runs win over Sri Lanka in the inaugural ODI at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.India's top order a

thumb

Suryakumar's devastating century guides India to T20I series win against Sri Lanka

India have clinched the T20I seriesby 2-1 with a huge win of 91 runs against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7) inRajkot. This is their second big win in terms of runs against Sri L

thumb

Axar, Suryakumar fight hard but Shanaka's all-round show helps Sri Lanka level series

After the first match, the secondT20I between the host India and the visiting Sri Lanka was also a close fight.This time, however, Sri Lanka left the field with a win. Axar Patel a

thumb

Shivam Mavi's four-fer on debut gives India win in a thriller against Sri Lanka

India beat Sri Lanka by 2 runs ina thriller in the first match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday(January 3) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India were sent to bat first as S

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan taken to hospital just a day before Chattogram Test

On the eve of the first Testagainst India, there is news of worry in the Bangladesh camp. Tigers captainShakib Al Hasan went to the hospital on Tuesday morning. After hitting the b

thumb

Kishan's record-breaking 210 helps India crush Bangladesh by 227 runs

Ishan Kishan smashed 210 as Indiahit 409, their fourth highest-total in ODIs, and then inflicted further miseryon Bangladesh to claim their third-biggest win in the history of the

thumb

Dravid takes positive despite losing series, praises youngsters

India have already lost theseries after losing the first two matches of the three-match ODI series againstBangladesh. Bangladesh had the last laugh even though it was a tough fight

thumb

Miraz stars again as Bangladesh win consecutive ODI series against India

Bangladesh have put on another scintillating performance to win thethree-match ODI series against India with one match in hand. They beat India by5 runs in another thriller on Wedn

