Umar Amin News
Leicestershire sign Umar Amin for Remainder of County Championship
Leicestershire County Club have secured the services of Pakistan batsman Umar Amin for the remainder of the County Championship season.Leicestershire have signed ex-Pakistan batsma
The Umar Amin Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Umar Amin is a Pakistani cricketer who plays as a batting all-rounder for the national team. He was considered a star of the future when he took the stage at U19 cricket. Amin was
Quetta Gladiators the new champion of PSL
After a long journey, PSL (Pakistan Super League) has found a new champion Quetta Gladiators. In the final match, Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets to win thei
World XI take on Pakistan tonight
The first Twenty20 International of the three-match Independence Cup between Pakistan and World XI will be played today at the Gaddafi Stadium. The match is scheduled to be started