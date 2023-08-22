UAE vs New Zealand 2023 News
UAE pacer Junaid Siddique fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
United Arab Emirates (UAE) pacerJunaid Siddique has been punished for breaking the ICC rules in the recentlyconcluded T20I series against New Zealand. A fine of 25 percent of the m
That is the beauty of sport: Tim Southee after the defeat against UAE
New Zealand captain Tim Southee islooking at the defeat against UAE in the second T20I from a sportingperspective. He also gives full credit to the opponent.UAE beat New Zealand by
33-year-old Asif Khan earns maiden T20I call-up in UAE squad for New Zealand series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasannounced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.With this series, experienced cricketer Mohammad Waseem will make his
Jacob Duffy replaces Blair Tickner in New Zealand T20 squad for UAE series
New Zealand's team for the T20Iseries against UAE this month has been changed at the last minute. Experiencedpacer Blair Tickner will not play in the series because of family oblig