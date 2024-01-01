UAE vs Afghanistan News
UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t
Naveen, Farooqi named in Afghanistan squad, Mujeeb misses out
The fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haqand Fazalhaq Farooqi have been selected for Afghanistan's Twenty20International series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, spinnerMujeeb
Afghanistan to tour UAE later this month
On Thursday, the AfghanistanCricket Board (ACB) announced that the squad would travel to the United ArabEmirates (UAE) later this month to compete in a series of three Twenty20Inte