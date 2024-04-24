UAE News
Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September
Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra
UAE qualify for Asia Cup 2025
The United Arab Emirates (UAE)have secured a place in the main stage of the 2025 Asia Cup after defeatingOman in the final of the ACC Premier Cup. Skipper Mohammed Waseem led from
Pakistan-bound Usman Khan investigated by UAE for allegedly breaching a contract
Usman Khan's declaration of hisintention to play for Pakistan has prompted an investigation by the EmiratesCricket Board (ECB) into whether or not his actions violate his contract
Afghanistan to tour UAE later this month
On Thursday, the AfghanistanCricket Board (ACB) announced that the squad would travel to the United ArabEmirates (UAE) later this month to compete in a series of three Twenty20Inte
Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time
The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ
33-year-old Asif Khan earns maiden T20I call-up in UAE squad for New Zealand series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasannounced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.With this series, experienced cricketer Mohammad Waseem will make his
UAE announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier
United Arab Emirates (UAE) havenamed a 15-man squad on Monday (June 12) for the ICC Men's Cricket World CupQualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.The squad is led by MohammadWaseem and include
Sri Lanka cricket team get in trouble for hotel rooms in Zimbabwe
The cricketers and staff of the SriLanka team had to face many problems checking into the hotel in Bulawayo,Zimbabwe for the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier. However, the issue was lat
It worked really nicely: Alick Athanaze reveals his conversation with Brian Lara
West Indies young batter AlickAthanaze hits the joint-fastest half-century on ODI debut on Friday (June 9)against United Arab Emirates (UAE). He smashed a 65-run innings from 45 ba
My dream is not to play for Pakistan: Usman Khan
Usman Khan's name was not knownin the cricket arena even a few months ago. The 28-year-old right-handed battergrabbed attention by scoring centuries in Bangladesh Premier League (B
PCB proposes to host four matches in Pakistan, remainder tournament in the UAE of Asia Cup 2023
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed a new plan for hosting the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as India considers moving the venue to the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh or Sri L
UAE to host West Indies for three ODIs in Sharjah ahead of World Cup qualifier
The series will help the two teams in their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier to be held in Zimbabwe.The United Arab Emirates and the West Indies will play