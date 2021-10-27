
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Twitter News
thumb

Ugly rift between Harbhajn-Amir in Twitter

The mind game between Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh ended just two days ago. But the Indian Cricketer has now got involved with Mohammed Amir in a argument at Tweeter. The spin

thumb

Imran Khan beats Virat Kohli in ICC poll

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has edged past the current India captain Virat Kohli in a Twitter poll conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).The intention of the

thumb

Twitter reacts to Rahul Chahar's juggling catch against Delhi Capitals

The most successful franchise in the history of IPL, Mumbai Indians once again reached the finals of the cash-rich T20 league. During the qualifier 1 game against Delhi Capitals, t

thumb

Twitter removes BCCI's profile picture on Twitter after copyright issues

India's governing body, Board of Control for Cricket in India has been a bit busy of late. It was only last week that they announced the Team India squads for the upcoming tour of

thumb

Kohli gives a hilarious reply to Pietersen's comment

While the cricketing activities are off in the last few months, the players are passing their time on social media. The Indian captain Virat Kohli came up with a hilarious reply af

thumb

Watch: Dhoni starts training ahead of IPL 2020

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has started training ahead of his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL).The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicke

thumb

Watch: Rohit, Chahal, Khaleel enact hilarious Bollywood scene

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Wednesday (February 26) took to Twitter to share a video with his India teammates Rohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.The video was created using

thumb

Warne proposes India-Australia 5-Test series

Australia's spin legend Shane Warne has piled up a proposal of a five-match Test series between India and Australia.[caption id="attachment_136871" align="aligncenter" width="1200"

thumb

Tendulkar, Laxman wish new BCCI president

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman wished their former teammate Sourav Ganguly who is all set to become as the new president for BCCI.Former Indian skipper So

thumb

After his Twitter, Watson's Instagram account gets hacked

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson is now having a terrible nightmare after his Twitter account was hacked. His account was changed to 'crimin.al' and the tweets were fully a

thumb

ICC CWC 2019: Twitter reveals special emojis and hashtags

One of the mainstream social media, twitter has released special emojis and hashtags for the cricket festival, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.The biggest cricket festival of Internatio

thumb

Cricket world celebrates Merry Christmas

It was a holiday for everyone as 'Merry Christmas' was celebrated on Tuesday (25th December). The cricketing world celebrated the festival with joy.The Boxing Day games will be tak

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.