Tushar Imran News
Shaun Tait, Ross Taylor show interest to coach Bangladesh men's cricket team
The post of separate coach forboth batting and bowling departments is still vacant. Applications are inprogress for those two posts. Ross Taylor, Shaun Tait have already expressedt
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers rope in Dhananjaya de Silva
The most popular franchisecricket in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will start from January.Before the players’ draft of this year's BPL on November 23, the franchises
Dilshan's all-round show gives Sri Lanka Legends big win against Bangladesh Legends
Tillakaratne Dilshan’s outstandingall-round performance gives Sri Lanka Legends a big victory of 70 runs againstBangladesh Legends on Sunday (September 27) in Raipur. With the win,
Unusual dismissals in Bangladesh cricket history
Cricket has always been a tensed game but many call it as ‘funny game’ too. Dismissal is a most common thing in cricket and a batsman can be given out in many ways.The most common
21 wickets fall in Barishal v Rajshahi day one
The second round of NCL (National Cricket League) 2021 has started on Monday (March 29).The first day has seen 44 wickets falling across four venues, with 21 of them being in the T
Cricketers seek loan from BCB
The fate of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League is still undecided. Players are eagerly waiting whether the suspended game see the light of day at all! If the DPL does not return
CWAB takes implausible initiative to help fighting coronavirus
The top 27 cricketers of the country have made a ‘fund’ to help the helpless people caused by coronavirus fear. Many cricketers are helping individually. This time, Cricketers Welf
Anamul, Tushar, Razzak fail BCL beep test
Like National Cricket League (NCL), before the start of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) mandatory fitness test – beep test has done for 142 players at the Mirpur Indoor of the Sher
BPL 2019-20: Top players who weren’t picked in Players' Draft this season
More than just the names and the experience, all the teams emphasized the importance the players of being in the game and inform performer in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier Lea
Khulna ride on Bijoy, Tushar's bat for big total
Anamul Haque Bijoy blasted a brilliant hundred for Khulna in the third round match against Dhaka in the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL).Besides that, experienced campaigner T
BCB increases 'Beep Test requirement levels' in domestic cricket
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has increased the beep test requirements level in domestic cricket with an aim to enhance the level of overall fitness among cricketers.ANI repor
Bangladesh Must Bounce Back
After the disastrous performance in Sylhet Test, Bangladesh must bounce back at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to avoid getting white washed by lower ranked Zimbabwe.Rev